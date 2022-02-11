Masco (NYSE:MAS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.100-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Masco also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Masco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.73. 2,425,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,226. Masco has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.98.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.37%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Masco stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,681 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Masco worth $55,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

