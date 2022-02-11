Masco (NYSE:MAS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.14. Masco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.100-$4.300 EPS.

Shares of Masco stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,425,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. Masco has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.98.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Masco stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Masco worth $55,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

