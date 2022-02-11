Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 3.4% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $275,694,000 after purchasing an additional 119,452 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.5% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 17,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.24.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 973,058 shares of company stock worth $338,531,000 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA opened at $374.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

