Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matrix Service Company, through its subsidiaries, is a North American industrial engineering, construction, and maintenance contractor headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with offices located throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Sydney, Australia and Seoul, South Korea. They report their financial results in three key operating segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

MTRX stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $168.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John R. Hewitt bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Chandler bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $47,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 40,487 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 8.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 7.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 7.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 437,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 140,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

