Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Mattel have outperformed the industry in the past year. Recently, the company reported fourth-quarter 2021, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. The company is benefiting from robust e-commerce growth, a highly-efficient supply chain and strong demand for its products. This along with initiatives toward capturing the full value of its IP and transforming itself into a high-performing toy company, bodes well. Going forward, the company is focused on strong cost and productivity initiatives to support growth, operate more efficiently and rebuild margins. However, the coronavirus-related woes persist. Rise in raw materials and ocean freight is a concern as well. Earnings estimates for 2022 has declined in the past 30 days.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MAT. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. MKM Partners raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.95.

Mattel stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 140,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,916. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Mattel has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $25.24.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,863,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,465,000 after purchasing an additional 516,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,643,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,047,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,357 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,067,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,518,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,869,000 after purchasing an additional 89,646 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

