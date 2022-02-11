MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Holdings Decreased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 351,314 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.41% of MaxLinear worth $15,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in MaxLinear by 34.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MaxLinear stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.65. 4,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,718. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $77.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

