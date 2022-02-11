MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) Shares Up 49%

MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX) shares shot up 49% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 19,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.

MCX Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCCX)

MCX Technologies Corp. is a customer experience management solutions company. It engages in delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, analytics, commerce, and machine learning. The firm provides professional and related consulting services through the Collective Experience including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital marketing, customer experience management consulting, and implementation and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies.

