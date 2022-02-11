MD Financial Management Inc. Acquires 3,258 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $123,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,677 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of General Motors by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of General Motors by 476.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 326,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of General Motors by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,112 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.73. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.