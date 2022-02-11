MD Financial Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,269 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Target by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,369,000 after buying an additional 163,824 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 365,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $83,695,000 after buying an additional 16,479 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth $5,569,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $213.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $102.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.92.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

