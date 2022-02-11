MD Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,297 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

MD Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APH stock opened at $77.60 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.75.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

