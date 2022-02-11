MD Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,987 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

MD Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17,000.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.1% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $146.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.91 and a 12 month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

