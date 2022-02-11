MD Financial Management Inc. Sells 2,733 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

MD Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 165,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,078,019 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

KDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

