Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of MDNA stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $4.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDNA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 23.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 202.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 594.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 57,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

