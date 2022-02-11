MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU) Shares Sold by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC cut its holdings in MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in MedTech Acquisition were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $404,000. Hartree Partners LP boosted its position in MedTech Acquisition by 5.2% during the second quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 1,730,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,335,000 after acquiring an additional 86,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,472,000.

Get MedTech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MTACU opened at $10.04 on Friday. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU).

Receive News & Ratings for MedTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.