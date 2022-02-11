Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,666,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 176,583 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $208,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.52.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $104.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.56. The stock has a market cap of $141.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

