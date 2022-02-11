Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) shares rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 167,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 158,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the third quarter worth about $404,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercurity Fintech by 259.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

