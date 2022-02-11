Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will report $83.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.50 million to $88.10 million. Meridian Bioscience posted sales of $85.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year sales of $321.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $319.80 million to $322.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $328.05 million, with estimates ranging from $325.50 million to $330.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 504,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,654. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,348,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,063,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,694,000 after buying an additional 638,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after buying an additional 480,066 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,190,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after buying an additional 256,729 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.