Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

MLAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $264.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $306.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 184.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.71. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $333.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.76%.

In other news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.77, for a total transaction of $327,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.02, for a total transaction of $1,599,239.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,929 shares of company stock worth $3,757,726. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 516,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 342,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 157,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.