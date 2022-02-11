Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $302.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MLAB. StockNews.com cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

MLAB stock opened at $264.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 184.66 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.06. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $333.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.61, for a total transaction of $720,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.02, for a total transaction of $1,599,239.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,757,726. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

