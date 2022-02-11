Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL.U) Trading Up 0.1%

Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL.U)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 8,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.78.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metals Acquisition (MTAL.U)
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.