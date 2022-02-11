Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $18,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.49, for a total transaction of $10,057,109.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,726 shares of company stock valued at $24,176,355 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

MTD opened at $1,521.70 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,033.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,549.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,518.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

