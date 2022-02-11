MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,284. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average is $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.56%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 134.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.70.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

