MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%.

NYSE:MGP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,284. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87. MGM Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $43.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.56%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MGM Growth Properties stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of MGM Growth Properties worth $19,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

