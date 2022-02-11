MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Raised to $76.00 at Credit Suisse Group

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.53.

NYSE:MGM opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 2.35. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,861,000 after purchasing an additional 648,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,459,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,264,000 after purchasing an additional 785,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

