MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.53.

Shares of MGM stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $47.29. 264,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,455,254. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.34. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

