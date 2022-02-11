Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,537 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.9% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Yale University acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $302.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.11. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

