Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock Price Up 12.2%

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) rose 12.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 1.34 and last traded at 1.34. Approximately 128,261 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,097,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is 1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.55 million and a PE ratio of -6.80.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.03 by -0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

