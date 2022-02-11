Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. CL King cut their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $69.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.46. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $64.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $638,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

