Mizuho Trims Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Target Price to $312.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $313.00 to $312.00 in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $313.82.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $252.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $251.15 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

