MobileCoin (MOB) Hits Market Cap of $394.51 Million

MobileCoin (CURRENCY:MOB) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. MobileCoin has a market capitalization of $394.51 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MobileCoin coin can currently be bought for about $5.32 or 0.00012210 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MobileCoin has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MobileCoin

MOB is a Merkle coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MobileCoin is mobilecoin.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub. “

Buying and Selling MobileCoin

Investors seeking to acquire MobileCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MobileCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

