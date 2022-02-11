Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.06 to $0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.0 million to $51.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.95 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.460-$0.520 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,991. The company has a market capitalization of $959.28 million, a PE ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Model N will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $159,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $470,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,215 shares of company stock valued at $806,837 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Model N by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Model N by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 29,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

