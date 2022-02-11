Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) Trading Down 9.1%

Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD)’s stock price fell 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. 254 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Modular Medical Company Profile (OTC:MODD)

Modular Medical Inc is a development-stage company in the diabetes/insulin delivery space. Modular Medical Inc is based in SAN DIEGO, CA.

