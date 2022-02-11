Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $146.60

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $146.60 and last traded at $146.93, with a volume of 22076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.10.

MHK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays cut shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.09.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.