Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.50 billion-$29.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.50 billion.

NYSE:MOH traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $303.53. 7,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.82. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $202.65 and a twelve month high of $328.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $320.87.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Molina Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 73.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,596 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Molina Healthcare worth $37,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

