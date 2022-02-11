MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) traded down 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44. 12,318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 958,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ML shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.22 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter worth approximately $88,878,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth approximately $35,328,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth approximately $28,260,000. Linden Advisors LP raised its holdings in MoneyLion by 47.5% during the second quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 3,413,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth approximately $11,529,000. Institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

