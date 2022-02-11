Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $407.29, but opened at $438.53. Monolithic Power Systems shares last traded at $454.01, with a volume of 11,941 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.11.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $681,904.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $1,076,623.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,551 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,796. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,105,000 after purchasing an additional 900,527 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,064,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,393,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,038,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.02, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

