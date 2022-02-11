MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a growth of 538.5% from the January 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MonotaRO stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.74. 16,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,703. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51. MonotaRO has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $32.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MonotaRO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

