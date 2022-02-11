Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.85

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.85 and traded as high as $11.36. Monroe Capital shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 48,071 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $240.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Monroe Capital by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

