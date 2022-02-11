Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in developing a portfolio of novel small molecule precision medicines which employ the body’s natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

GLUE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $13.95 on Thursday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $45.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLUE. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $35,183,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $69,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $93,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,270,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

