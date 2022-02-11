Morgan Stanley Has $565.98 Million Stock Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,995,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,067 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Fastly worth $565,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fastly by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,970 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Fastly by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 745,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,166,000 after acquiring an additional 552,438 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Fastly by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,869,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,444,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Fastly by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,619,000 after acquiring an additional 378,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Fastly by 408.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 357,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,329,000 after acquiring an additional 287,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $28.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $112.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average is $40.70.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.89.

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 17,505 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $851,968.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 15,997 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $770,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,204 shares of company stock worth $2,745,601 in the last three months. 10.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

