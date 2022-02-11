Morgan Stanley Has $648.48 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,658,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $648,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $68.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.37.

