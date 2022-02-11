Morgan Stanley Lowers Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target to $20.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CLVT. Citigroup lowered shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Clarivate from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.75.

CLVT stock opened at $16.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.42. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In related news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 3,033.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

