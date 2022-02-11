Morgan Stanley Raises Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $100.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Shares of NET stock opened at $115.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.65 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.81 and its 200 day moving average is $139.39. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total value of $11,259,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 595,355 shares of company stock worth $87,580,294. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 248,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $2,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

