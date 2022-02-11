Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($38.95) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,000 ($40.57) to GBX 2,800 ($37.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($33.27) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($33.27) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,642 ($35.73).

HIK opened at GBX 2,005 ($27.11) on Wednesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 1,976 ($26.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,703 ($36.55). The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. The company has a market cap of £4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,128.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,339.51.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

