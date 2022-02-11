Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of S4 Capital to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 800 ($10.82) to GBX 730 ($9.87) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.85) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.85) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 863.33 ($11.67).

SFOR opened at GBX 548 ($7.41) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. S4 Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 405 ($5.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 878 ($11.87). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 555.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 670.85. The stock has a market cap of £3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.78.

In other S4 Capital news, insider Paul Roy bought 80,000 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.84) per share, for a total transaction of £404,800 ($547,396.89). Also, insider Martin Sorrell bought 10,000 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 524 ($7.09) per share, for a total transaction of £52,400 ($70,858.69). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 99,250 shares of company stock worth $50,668,750.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

