Morgan Stanley Trims Gartner (NYSE:IT) Target Price to $339.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $357.00 to $339.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.80.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $291.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.25. Gartner has a 12 month low of $175.18 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.57. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,728. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 371,624.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,667,607 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Gartner by 13,031.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $496,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 9.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $484,100,000 after purchasing an additional 136,099 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 115.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $396,657,000 after purchasing an additional 699,707 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 47.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,235,000 after purchasing an additional 309,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.