Morgan Stanley Trims TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Target Price to $31.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TIXT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Shares of TIXT traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.57. 4,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,897. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $25.96 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion and a PE ratio of 110.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

