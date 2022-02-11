Morgan Stanley Trims TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Target Price to $31.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TIXT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.73.
Shares of TIXT traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.57. 4,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,897. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $25.96 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion and a PE ratio of 110.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.09.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
