Morpheus.Network Price Tops $1.18 on Major Exchanges (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MNW) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Morpheus.Network coin can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00002779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Morpheus.Network has a total market cap of $55.48 million and $440,273.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00038211 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00102814 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Profile

MNW is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus . The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

