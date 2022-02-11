Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Shares Down 4.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were down 4.7% during trading on Thursday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $227.39 and last traded at $227.39. Approximately 3,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 866,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.50.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MSI. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.93 and its 200-day moving average is $244.71. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

