MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 69.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,144 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,841,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,313,000 after buying an additional 77,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,063,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,002,000 after buying an additional 158,130 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in MRC Global by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,610,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 175,936 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MRC Global by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,855,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after purchasing an additional 112,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in MRC Global by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,552,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $643.97 million, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 2.33. MRC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $12.21.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

